Double fatal crash report in Grayson County

Virginia State Police is investigating a double fatal crash that occurred Saturday (Aug. 9, 2025) at 1:47 a.m. on Route 89 in Grayson County.

A 2016 Nissan Rogue was travelling southbound on Route 89 (Skyline Highway), near Route 886, when it drifted off of the right side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then spun off of the tree and went down an embankment.

A passenger in the vehicle, Elizabeth N. Burcham, 34, of Galax, Va., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Burcham was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the vehicle, Jennifer M. Patton, 44, of Woodlawn, Va., also died at the scene. Patton was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.