Dr. Elaine Hope Wingate Woolwine of Fairlawn, formerly of Independence, VA, passed away at the New River Valley Medical Center in Radford.

She was the daughter of the late Richard and Agnus Wingate. She was born in Wilmington, DE on December 26, 1952. The family moved back to Independence where she spent her childhood. After graduating from Independence High School, she attended Wytheville Community College, where she earned her associate degree. She then transferred to Virginia Tech where she earned her master’s in marketing and administration, as well as her Doctorate in Education. She was the first and youngest female in Roanoke City Schools as the Director of the CTE program; she received numerous awards and recognitions in her 10 years with Roanoke City Schools.

She finished her career with Pulaski County Public Schools where she transformed the CTE building so it will continue to grow. The impact she left will allow her memory to remain in the halls of the schools.

When she retired, she took the trip of a lifetime traveling across the US for six weeks. She then moved to the beach for two years. She then returned to do her favorite job of being Nana and attended every football, wrestling, soccer and track event.

Left to cherish her memory is her spouse Ed Nucholls, her daughter Lauren (Cody), her three grandsons Alex (Maddie), Jayden Stanley and Tanner Warden; two brothers Doug (Janet) of Raleigh, NC, Robby (Sharon) Wingate of Independence, VA; nieces and nephews Brandon, Michelle, Ashley, Josh, Alyssa, Katelyn and Patrick. Fourteen great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by lifelong best friends/sisters Jeanette T., Sherry C., Jenny B., and special cousin Suzanne Wingate; and special friend, Michelle Nucholls.

Her last words to her loved ones were “don’t be sad for me, life is one big party. I’ll see you soon.”

The family would like to thank Dr. Martin for his efforts and never giving up.

A service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 3:00 p.m.at the First United Methodist Church in Independence, with Rev. Katelyn Belcher officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, VA is serving the family.