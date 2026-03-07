August 2, 1945 – March 4, 2026

Dreama Gills Andrews, age 80, passed away on March 4, 2026, in Blacksburg, Virginia. A woman of immense heart and unwavering devotion, Dreama spent her life as a pillar of strength and sacrifice for those she loved.

Born in Pulaski, Virginia, on August 2, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Marion I. Gills and Lillian A. Gills. A proud graduate of Pulaski High School, she remained deeply rooted in her community throughout her life.

For over 30 years, Dreama was the devoted wife of Jerrel G. Andrews. She spent many years as a dedicated homemaker, a role she took great pride in, before rejoining the workforce at Community Action of Pulaski. There, her warmth and kindness allowed her to build many cherished friendships that lasted a lifetime.

Dreama had great faith in the Lord, and was the epitome of a loving wife, mother, and daughter. She was particularly dedicated to her mother, Lilly, ensuring she was tenderly cared for until her passing. She found her greatest joys in the simple but profound moments: making extravagant meals for her family, traveling to the beach, and watching her grandchildren grow and flourish.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Warm Hearth Nursing Home and Good Sam services for their compassionate care. They also wish to express deep gratitude to Teresa and Denise for the exceptional, loving attention they showed Dreama over her final months.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jerrel G. Andrews, and her parents, Marion and Lillian Gills.

Her legacy of love lives on through her daughter, S. Renee Andrews of Pulaski; her son, Mark A. Andrews and his wife, Missy, of Fincastle; her granddaughter, Shaunna L. Andrews of Pulaski; her grandsons, J. Walker Andrews and Heath G. Andrews of Fincastle; and her cherished great-grandchildren, Greyson Gardner and Emilia Eaton of Pulaski

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Warm Harth Village. A service will be conducted at a later date. The family is in the care of Norris – Pulaski.