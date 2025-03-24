Driver killed when vehicle struck by falling tree in Grayson County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Friday (March 21, 2025) at 10:50 a.m. on Chestnut Ridge Road in Grayson County.
A 2014 Toyota Camry was travelling westbound on Chestnut Ridge Road, one mile west of Flatridge Road, when it was struck by a falling tree.
The driver of the Camry, Jonathan T. Anderson, 35, of Troutdale, Va., was taken to an area hospital where Anderson succumbed to his injuries. Anderson was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.