Duane Thomas Named 2025 Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Coach of the Year

Left to Right: Shay Dunnigan, Director of Parks and Recreation, CJ Burgis, Sports Coordinator, Guenter Schlottmann, 2024 Coach of the Year, Alisha Romain, Finalist, Duane Thomas, 2025 Coach of the Year, Laura Walters, Board of Supervisors Chair, Gary Hash, Finalist, and Jenna Kinder, Assistant Director Parks and Recreation

From Pulaski County Parks and Recreation

Surrounded by cheering families and players at Historic Calfee Park, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation proudly named Duane Thomas as the 2025 Recreation Coach of the Year during its 3rd annual Volunteer Appreciation Night.

Coach Thomas, who has led teams in Pulaski County youth baseball for several years, was honored alongside fellow finalists Gary Hash and Alisha Romain in a heartfelt on-field ceremony attended by community members and Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Chair Laura Walters.

This year’s award was shaped by community nominations from parents and players—and the stories they shared about Coach Thomas were a powerful reflection of his impact.

“Duane is and always has been a positive role model for his players,” one nomination read. “He makes sure his players feel good about themselves and love baseball at the end of every game.”

Parents and guardians consistently praised his balanced approach—part coach, part mentor— describing him as someone who holds kids to a high standard while still meeting them where they are with patience, compassion, and encouragement.

“He’s been the best coach of any sport my son has ever had,” one parent wrote. “He gets to know each kid, notices when something’s off, and goes out of his way to celebrate their progress and effort.”

For many families, Thomas’s influence extended far beyond the field. One family, new to Pulaski County, credited him with helping them feel truly at home.

“Our son was randomly drafted to Duane’s team after we moved here from West Virginia,” they wrote. “As the seasons went on, we formed bonds with teammates and became part of the community—all because Duane not only welcomed our son, but our whole family.”

Coach Thomas is known for prioritizing life lessons as much as game strategy. He teaches players to lose gracefully, lead with humility, and carry themselves with pride. Many parents shared that their children only want to play “if I can be on Coach Duane’s team,” citing his emphasis on character, team spirit, and growth over wins.

His impact doesn’t end with practice. Thomas often checks in on families and players. During one season, while a parent was hospitalized, both Duane and his wife made sure to stay in touch and offer support.

“Coach Duane has brought back the love of baseball for my son,” one nomination concluded. “He’s one of those rare coaches who connects with kids on all levels. He shows them how to hold their heads high in defeat and humbly in triumph.”

Pulaski County Parks and Recreation congratulates Coach Duane Thomas on this well-deserved honor and extends its deepest thanks to all the coaches who pour their time, heart, and energy into shaping the youth of our community.