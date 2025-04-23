Dublin Council Considers Agreements with Pulaski County

By DAVID QUESENBERRY

Patriot Publishing

The Dublin Town Council at its April 17th meeting considered agreements with Pulaski County for leasing space at the Dublin Fire Department and for providing building inspection services by County staff in the Town.

Town Manager Darrin Cullip said that a draft lease agreement and a memorandum of understanding had been received from Pulaski County on housing the County’s Squad 10 at the Dublin Fire Department. He said the space at the department would be leased for one dollar a year to the County who would have responsibility for building maintenance and upkeep. On the memorandum of understanding, Cullip said Dublin would pay part of a firefighter’s salary to help man the Squad 10 facility and to work out of the Dublin Fire Department.

Councilman Doug Poe asked that the agreement be amended to include provisions for the Dublin Volunteer Fire Department to continue to have access and use of the building. Town Attorney Trent Crewe said that needed to be included in the lease and the memorandum of understanding to specify that they could occupy the premises and provide fire services. Both the memorandum and the lease agreement were referred to the Town Attorney for further talks with the County.

Council also considered a draft agreement to allow the County to administer building code enforcement for the Town of Dublin. Under the agreement, the County would issue building permits; make inspections; and perform all duties required of a local building department in the Town. Any appeals of decisions by the inspectors or building official would be handled through the County’s Building Code Board of Appeals.

Cullip said the Town would pay the County $37,500 per year which would help pay one-half of the salary for a building inspector. The Town would also be responsible for providing information on all open building permits and inspection records on open permits done before the agreement would go into effect. After discussion, Council voted to approve the agreement.

Council next reviewed amendments to the Town of Dublin Animal Ordinance. Cullip said that citizens had been asking if they could have chickens on their property in the town limits. In response, he said the ordinance had been updated to allow this under certain conditions. The ordinance specified limitations on the number of chickens that could be kept on premises, standards for required enclosures and pens, and materials that could not be used for pens or enclosures. The ordinance was also amended to allow residents to keep bees on their property. Residents were allowed two hives and were required to observe all regulations about the keeping of animals within the Town. After some discussion, Council voted unanimously to adopt both ordinance amendments.

Council then heard two reports from the Town Manager on the budget and the sewer main to Pepper’s Ferry. Cullip told Council that the budget looked good and that some revenues had come in higher than anticipated. The Enterprise Fund was at 86 percent of revenues with expenses lower at 72 percent. He said that the Water/Sewer Capital Outlay Expenditures line item was higher at 89 percent because of several water repairs, which he felt were paying off. He added the expenditure in the Street Department for a new signal controller cabinet would be offset by transferring funds from the Street Equipment line item to cover that expense.

Regarding the sewer main to Pepper’s Ferry, Cullip reported that two engineering firms were interviewed and one of them hired to perform more examinations of the main sewer line from the Town of Pulaski to Radford. Even though details weren’t available, there would be some work on the line which would incur costs over the next couple of years. Cullip said the Town of Pulaski was handling most of the work and would be seeking grants or loans to finance the project. Dublin Town staff would offer its assistance for that portion of the line owned by the Town of Dublin.

Councilman Wayne Seagle asked where Dublin’s part of the line was located. Cullip responded that it started in behind the livestock market and went to Oakwood Apartments.

Council then considered the sale of the Town of Dublin Recreation Building. Cullip said he had received several calls from persons wanting to purchase it. After discussion, Council decided not to sell the building since it might be needed in the future, but to rent it upon terms yet to be negotiated.

In other business, Mayor Debbie Lyons reminded Council of the One Bag Challenge cleanup on April 19th, May 17th and June 21st from 9 am to 11 am and the annual Flag Ceremony at the Dublin Town Hall on July 4, 2025. Council also decided to move its June meeting to Wednesday, June 25th due to a scheduling conflict with the Juneteenth observance.

Council also recognized two former employees for their service to the Town. Mayor Lyons and Town Manger Cullip presented a service award to Sgt. Anthony Isom for his three and one-half years of service as a patrolman and sergeant in the Dublin Police Department.

Council also recognized retired Town Manager, Tye Kirkner for his seven years of service as Town Manager of the Town of Dublin. Mayor Lyons presented the award to Kirkner who thanked Council for giving him the opportunity to be the Town Manager and Town staff for their support and hard work. “I have to say,” he said “It was the best seven years of my work-life.”

The next scheduled meeting of the Dublin Town Council will be at 7 pm, on Thursday May 15, 2025 in the Council Chambers of the Dublin Town Center.

Mayor Debbie Lyons presents Sgt. Antony Isom with his service award from the Town.