Early voting begins in Virginia on Sept. 19

RICHMOND, VA – In-person early voting for the Nov. 4 election begins Friday, Sept. 19, and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 1. Virginians will vote for Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, House of Delegates and other local offices.

A full list of candidates in all 2025 races can be found online. Virginia Dept. of Elections: Candidates & Referendums

Every county and city offers early voting but voters are only allowed to vote early in the jurisdiction in which they are registered. To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to a designated early voting location for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot.

Early voting locations vary by jurisdiction. Each locality in Virginia sets its own early voting location(s) and hours of operation. Some jurisdictions offer early in-person voting at multiple satellite locations throughout the early voting period. Dates and times vary by jurisdiction. (Early Voting Office Locations)

Curbside voting is also available for those with disabilities and those over 65 who wish to vote in person. Contact your general registrar’s office for more information regarding voting hours, additional locations and ballot drop boxes. (Local Contact Information)

A list of acceptable forms of identification can be found online. (Do I need an ID to vote?)

Requested absentee ballots will begin being mailed no later than Sept. 19, including ballots to registered military and overseas voters.

Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot either in person, by mail, online (Citizen Portal) or by contacting their general registrar’s office. The deadline to request a mailed absentee ballot is Oct. 24.

Registered voters do not need a reason to request an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the general registrar’s office or designated dropbox location during the early voting period or at polling locations on Election Day. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than Nov. 4 and received by noon Nov. 7.

Anyone with visual or manual dexterity impairment has the option to vote an absentee ballot using an electronic marking tool.

The deadline to register to vote and cast a regular ballot is Oct. 24. Afterward, voters can register and vote through same-day registration and cast a provisional ballot. Same-day registration must take place in person either at an early voting location for the jurisdiction in which the voter intends to register or at their designated polling location on Election Day.

Voters with questions about absentee or early in-person voting can call their general registrar’s office or the Department of Elections at 1-800-552-9745 or email info@elections.virginia.gov.

Important dates for the Nov. 4 election cycle: