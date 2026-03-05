Easter Ardine Megginson Hatcher, age 74 of Christiansburg, died Tuesday, February 24, 2026 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on July 28, 1951 in Appomattox Co., Va, and was the daughter of the late Mamie Ardine Robertson Megginson and the late James Twyman Megginson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Henry, James, Carl, Steve, Jerry and Wayne.

She is survived by: her son; Edward Benjamin Hatcher of Dublin: daughters; Lynnetta Noel (Anthony) Mills of Christiansburg, and Easter Waynette Hatcher of Lynchburg: a brother; John Megginson: sisters; Ethel Robertson and Cindy Megginson. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Elijah Mills, Jeremiah Mills, and Azalie Hatcher.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

