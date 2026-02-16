Edna Ruth Whited, born on August 9, 1957, in Pulaski, Virginia, passed away on February 13, 2026. She was the daughter of Munsey and Estelle Jackson. Edna’s education took her to Pulaski High School, where she later graduated from Hollywood Beauty School as a licensed cosmetologist and instructor.

Edna’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to establish and manage beauty salons in Pulaski, Virginia; Winnsboro, Louisiana; and Blacksburg, Virginia. Additionally, she owned and managed Whited Inn in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for two years.

Beyond her business endeavors, Edna had a passion for working with stained glass and quilting. One of her most significant achievements was having her stained-glass ornaments featured in the 2001 White House Christmas Tree display. This event brought Edna and her beloved husband, Ray, a meet and greet with Mrs. Laura Bush.

In her free time, Edna enjoyed feeding hummingbirds and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, caregiver, and friend, known for her warm personality and unwavering kindness. Edna never met a stranger and always treated everyone with respect and compassion.

Edna passed away with dignity, preceded in death by her parents, Munsey and Estelle; her son, Michael; and her brother, Troy. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Whited; her brother, Buddy Jackson; her sister, Julie McNelly; her daughter, Tracy Wallace; her son-in-law, Bret Wallace; her granddaughter, Bryanna Wallace; her grandson, Bryce; Shannon Whited; her granddaughters, Saige and Sarah Pope; and her great-grandson, Coalson Pope. Additionally, she is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Betty Whited.

If you wish to honor Edna’s memory in lieu of flowers, you may consider donating to the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. The contact information is 540-980-7363 and the address is 21 W. Main St, Pulaski, Virginia 24301. https://www.facnrv.org/donate

Funeral service will be held 2 P.M. Friday, February 20, 2026, at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Reverend Steve Alderman with interment to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 12 noon until service time.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.