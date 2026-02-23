July 18, 1937 – February 21, 2026

Elizabeth Ann Bane, 88 of Pulaski and formerly of Parrott, VA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 21, 2026, surrounded by her family and Pastor Kenneth Alley.

Elizabeth was simply “Liz”, or “Sister Bane” to everyone who knew her. Her passions were her family, singing and playing the piano. She was a member of the Parrott Church of God for 67 years and made the community of Parrott, Virginia her home. She played the piano at church until illness took her legs. Even then, she enjoyed practicing playing music at home with her prosthetic legs when she could, singing hymns and praise songs to her Lord Jesus Christ. Elizabeth was a committed Christian. Even on the day of her death, she made sure her tithes were paid and affairs with the Lord were in order. Her love for God and her family guided her through life’s ups and downs, and she never lost hope of her eternal home. Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Freda Bishop; son, Ronald; brother, Granville Bishop; and sisters, Jeanette Bishop and Irene Bishop.

Elizabeth leaves behind her husband and love of her life, Lewis Bane; sons Douglas (Lisa) Bane and Dennis (Cissy) Bane; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Bishop, Gene Bishop, and Clyde Bishop; sister Pearlie Taylor; and numerous nephews and nieces, friends and neighbors, who were all special to her.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at the Parrott Church of God. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastors Kenneth Alley and C. Edward Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

The Bane family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.