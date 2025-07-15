Elizabeth “Lynn” McPeak, 68, of Dublin passed away on Thursday, July 10 at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born on September 4, 1956, to her parents Larry Rupp Sanders and Betty Lou Farmer Sanders who preceded her in death as well as her brother Blair Sanders, and her son Elliott Raguzzis.

Lynn worked in Student Engagement at Virginia Tech, she also worked at Plymouth manufacturing and for a brief period of time was a grave digger. She was a fun-loving woman who loved playing at the lake or on a river she also loved being around people, she loved kids and was also known to be a good cook, especially when it came to fixing French silk pie or a coconut cream pie. She loved being around her family, and she enjoyed the family get togethers even having dinner every Tuesday night with her family. She remained active at Any Time Fitness with her daughter and friends. She found her pet dog, Tucker, on the side of the road and was unable to find its owner and decided to just simply keep him because of her love for animals.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Georgia Stikes and her husband Guy Stikes, as well as grandchildren Greyer and Robbi Stikes.

Lynn also had a sister, Kay Casper (Brad) of Phoenix Arizona and host of nieces, nephews and other extended family. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Tucker.

Lynn had an amazing and colorful career, very befitting of her warm and outgoing personality. At triangle printing in Radford, she was a typesetter and was on the ground floor of the Pokémon craze and Peace Frogs account.

At Carolina pad she managed the Crayola brand and took that brand from only 14 skus to over 100. They won vendor of the year from Walmart which is a highly coveted honor.

A celebration of life will be held at the Virginia Tech Horticulture Hahn Pavilion on Monday August the 25th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.

