Elizabeth Mae Wroten went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 4, 2026, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Elizabeth was born on August 18, 1971, in Pulaski, Virginia, to the late Gwyn Tolbert Wroten and Mary Gray Wroten.

Elizabeth is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Charles Wingo; two half brothers, Michael and Kelly Wroten; a niece and her husband, Bridget Renee and Steven Dowdy; nephew, Eric Wayne Martin; and great-nephew, Sylus Wayne Dowdy.

She is also survived by her special caregivers, Nevada Martin; Ashley and Daniel Cox; Sami Martin; and guardian, Callie Helton, along with many cousins and special friends who meant the world to Elizabeth.

Elizabeth had a zest for life and a heart of gold. She loved all her animals and brought out the best in anyone she met. Elizabeth had a personality that filled any room she was in and was always up for an adventure. She taught everyone she touched what love truly is. She will be greatly missed…until we meet again.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Felt Supports for Living for loving and supporting Elizabeth through the years.

Services will be held Saturday, February 14, 2026, at Norris Funeral Home, located at 815 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301. Viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m., with service and funeral to follow graveside. Pastor Darrell Gray and Daniel Cox will be officiating.

“No one can ever take the place of a sister. Thank you for being mine. I carry you in my heart forever and always.”

—Laura

