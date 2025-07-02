Eloise Roberts Vass passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

She was born on June 18, 1926, the daughter of Dan Roberts and Plina Roberts of Galax, Virginia, and lived there on the Roberts Dairy Farm with her parents and sister, Mary Roberts, until she left to attend Mary Washington College. Eloise married Frank Raymond Vass, also of Galax, Virginia, in 1947 after the end of World War II.

She is survived by her three children: Frank R. Vass III of Lexington, Kentucky; Janet V. Sarjeant of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Thomas D. Vass of Charlotte, North Carolina.

For about 75 years, Eloise lived in the small towns of Galax, Bassett, and Pulaski in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, building a life full of the joys of living. Eloise moved to Charlotte in 2001, and in 2002, relocated to Southminster Retirement Community, where she was lovingly cared for.

In her full life, she rode the airwaves with PBS and Alistair Cooke, walked the streets Queen Elizabeth walked, stroked the ivory keys with Brahms and Beethoven—as well as Rodgers and Hammerstein and Lerner and Loewe. She often slipped into her soft clothes, satisfied her “ink fix” daily with a newspaper and crossword, mastered the card games of Solitaire and Run Rummy, hosted the world with Betty Crocker, kept Taylor Dry Sherry and Dove Dark Chocolate in business—and through the days to come, she will continue to hold our hands and lead us in love.

She is Eloise