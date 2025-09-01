May 5, 1938

August 25, 2025

Emory Franklin Arnold, 87, of Dublin, Virginia passed away peacefully on August 25, 2025.

The youngest of four boys, Emory was born on May 5, 1938, in Austinville, Virginia to Newell Bramlett and Linnie Waller Arnold. He graduated from Jackson Memorial High School in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served until 1961. After his honorable discharge, he worked for Klopman Mills/Burlington Industries for more than 20 years. He retired from Findlay Industries and later returned to work for Securitas Security Services before settling into his second retirement. Most recently, he spent his weekdays at Pulaski Adult Day Service, where he took great pleasure in singing, crafting, and frequently winning at bingo.

A devoted member of the First Church of God, Radford/Dublin for over 50 years, Emory faithfully served in many roles including; council member, usher, trustee, and Sunday School teacher. In his later years, he participated in mission trips to Ecuador and Peru, continuing his commitment to serving others. He was a founding member of the church’s Men’s Group, and could often be found talking up hot dog sales for church and community events.

Emory is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Gwen Nester Arnold, his cherished children Karen (Richie) Elmore of Baxter, Tennessee; Michael (Kim) Arnold of Moseley, Virginia; and LeeAnn Arnold of Dublin, Virginia; his treasured grandchildren Preston Arnold, Alex Arnold and Emily Elmore and his honorary exchange student granddaughters Laura Schrader of Germany, Annabel Foppele van Meel of the Netherlands and Fede Bruno of Switzerland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Marshall Arnold, Claude “Kenneth” Arnold, and Newell B. Arnold, Jr.

A gathering will be held on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the First Church of God (6330 Courtney Lane, Dublin) with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM followed by a celebration of life service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be Monday, September 8 at 11:00 AM at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery (5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin). All are welcome to attend both days.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Emory’s memory to Pulaski Adult Day Service (PO Box 877, Dublin, VA 24084) or First Church of God, Dublin. Both communities held a special place in Emory’s heart.

The Arnold family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.