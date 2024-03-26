Eula Mae Meredith Hughes, 78 of Pulaski, died Sunday evening March 24, 2024, at Pulaski Hospital with her nephew James Edward “Eddie” Hughes and his wife as reading her the word and praying over her. Eula Mae spent her life here on “The Loop” being a doting loving and devoted housewife to her late husband Roger Douglas “Doug” Hughes. Eula Mae was loved by so many here in our community and our small neighborhood, and those of this community and neighborhood became her friends and family. One person came into her life just a bit over a year ago and to hear Eula Mae speak of her; that was “her Kelli” the daughter she never had, and Kelli referred to her as “her Ma’. Love is an action, not just a word, and Eula Mae showed that with all she loved.

Eula Mae was born to Maudie Ellen Kidd (her mother) and raised by her father, Ewell D. Keith. Also as she told so many of us on many occasions, her sister Ellen Mozelle Brent “Mozz” as she fondly referred to her had a huge hand in taking care of her and raising her. She loved her “Mozz” deeply. With grace Mozelle was able to travel to the hospital to spend time with Eula Mae as she was on that glorious journey to Heaven. Thanks to her son Dennis and his wife. If you knew Eula Mae as we did there was one more person that she spoke of with great love and fondness; her “favorite nephew” Michael. That was an inside thing between her and James Michael Meredith who also came to be with Eula Mae accompanied by his wife on Saturday. Eula Mae had an extensive family dynamic and there are so many names we would love to mention, however it’s much easier to say that if you knew Eula Mae well, you know your name is in her heart now and you loved deeply. Eula Mae will be fondly remembered and loved until we see her again.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

