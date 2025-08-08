Eva Annie Taylor Hutchison, age 71 of Dublin passed away July 24,2025 at her home. Born June 29, 1954 in Pulaski, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Allen Henry Taylor & Lula Worrell Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Junior Montgomery and son, Jay Montgomery. Her second husband, Haven “Bucky” Hutchison, five sisters and five brothers and a sister-in-law, Linda Cecil.

Eva was a bus driver for Pulaski County schools for 28 years. She also worked for Radford University where she met many lifelong friends.

Eva is survived by her

Son – Allen Clayton “Clay” Montgomery and Rachael – Dublin

Stepson – Mike (Cindy) Hutchison – Christiansburg

Grandson – Jason “Jayce” Clayton Montgomery Woodard

Granddaughter- Ashlyn

Two Great Grandchildren

Sisters- Betty Frazier and Virginia Walker

Sisters-in-law- Patricia Atkins, Betty Roop Agnes Wells and Peggy Landa

Many Special friends

Beloved Pet- “Chief”

Memorial services will follow at a later date.

