April 5, 1941

August 10, 2025

Eva Blanche McGuire Owen, 84, of Dublin, Virginia entered her eternal home to praise her Savior on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Eva was born at the family home in Cowan, Virginia in 1941. In her early elementary years, the family moved to a home her father built on Gate 10 Road. During her middle school years, she developed an affinity for cooking to help the family with dinner when both parents were working. She carried this love of cooking with her throughout her life – often looking through cookbooks and magazines to find a great recipe or an idea to enhance her skills. If you ever had Eva’s cooking, you came away saying that was one of the best meals you had ever eaten.

Due to circumstances in her parents’ lives, both knew the value of hard work – and they passed on this ethic to Eva. She took a leadership role in her family by becoming the first one to graduate from high school (Dublin High) and college (Radford College). Shortly after college she married her high school sweetheart, Tom Owen, in July of 1964. Both pursued careers in education.

Eva taught for nearly 20 years at the elementary and middle school levels. She would often stay up to 1 or 2 am grading papers, so that she could understand where each child may need some extra help. Her love for children motivated her to have one of her own, a son (B.T.) in 1969. He cried so much the first year that she decided … one was enough. 😊 She ended her teaching career instructing seventh grade math, in the same classroom she first met her husband during high school typing.

After teaching she became an administrative assistant at the former AT&T factory in Fairlawn, Virginia. She genuinely loved her job at the factory because they made her feel appreciated. Once that factory closed, she wanted to remain in industry, so she found a job at the Volvo Trucks New River Valley plant. She thoroughly enjoyed Volvo and completed her formal working career there as a Material Planner/Expeditor.

Throughout her life Eva enjoyed being outdoors – planting flowers, working in the garden, and mowing the grass. She continued mowing her own 1-acre lawn by herself up until she was 83 years old. On a scorching summer day, you could often find her on the John Deere with a hot cup of coffee. She did not know the meaning of rest. Everything she did, she sought to do to the absolute best of her ability. Doing only what was required was not good enough.

Most importantly, Eva loved her savior, Jesus Christ. She emphasized to her son the importance of praying and seeking the Lord in all decisions. Eva was so grateful for the many special friends she had gained thru Bible studies and women’s ministries. Even as her cognitive capabilities declined, she continued to read her Bible seeking God’s plan for her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Fagg and Okie Phillips McGuire; and her husband, James Thomas Owen, Jr.; sister, Mary Shanholtz (Vernon)

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Brian Thomas “B.T.” Owen (Michelle); grandson and his spouse, Jacob Ryan Owen (Allison); granddaughter, Emily Paige Owen; sister, Catherine Cox (Jesse White (dec.)); and a special nephew and his wife, Jerry Owen (Joyce), as well as many other relatives and friends.

A special thanks to the staff at Arbor Ridge and Walnut Ridge for their care and kindness during these last few months. The family also thanks her many friends and neighbors for their love and support.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the Dublin United Methodist Church in Dublin. Funeral services will begin at 7 p.m. with Rev. Don Shelor officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 18, 2025, at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dublin United Methodist Church or Mountain Valley Hospice.

The Owen family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com