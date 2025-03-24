Family Fun Festival to be held at NRCC April 5

A “Family Fun Festival” will be held at New River Community College in Dublin on Saturday, April 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Family Fun Festival will include a variety of activities for adults and children. Children’s activities will include face painting, a bouncy house, a scavenger hunt, early childhood programming, fun science experiments, and children’s book giveaways. Live animal and insect exhibits will provide hands-on learning experiences for kids of all ages. Community resources, health screenings and wellness information will also be available to attendees. Several classroom labs will be open for tours including criminal justice, welding, and instrumentation.

NRCC’s Campus Cruise In car show will be going on during the Family Fun Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in parking lot A. The Campus Cruise In will feature classic cars from regional car club members. The event is sponsored by the automotive technology department, is family-friendly, open to the public and free of charge.

NRCC’s Cyber Day event will also be part of the Family Fun Festival. Cyber Day is an event where anyone can bring their laptops, desktops, tablets and phones for a free tune up and virus scan. There will be several students and Josh Taylor, NRCC assistant professor of information technology, working on the systems at the event. Any Windows or Android device is welcome.

The Family Fun Festival event is sponsored by NRCC in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School. The event and all activities are free and open to the public. Food trucks will have meals available for purchase on campus during the event.

For more information, contact Stephanie Addikis at saddikis@nr.edu or (540) 674-3600, ext. 4579.