Financial side of PCHS athletics to be discussed at tonight’s school board meeting

At tonight’s meeting of the Pulaski County School Board, there will be a presentation on the financial side of athletics at Pulaski County High School.

During the information portion of the meeting agenda, Pulaski County High School’s Scott Vest, Athletics and Activities Director will give a presentation on the state of athletics from a financial perspective.

The meeting agenda is posted on BoardDocs at

http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public

Included in that agenda is a Power Point presentation, which is part of Vest’s report to the board.

The meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at the new Pulaski County School Board office located at 100 Northwood Drive, Pulaski in the former Northwood Elementary School building.

There will be a closed session before the meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams