Fine Arts Center Empowers Artists through Unique Entrepreneurial Program

Artists in the New River Valley have the opportunity to hone their entrepreneurial skills

Pulaski, VA, April 8, 2026. A new economic development program is launching in Pulaski County specifically for artists. The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley has developed and is hosting an eight-week program for artists from the New River Valley to hone their entrepreneurial skills. Called “Artrepreneurs,” a term coined by Fine Art Shippers in New York City, the program is not about teaching people how to paint or sculpt. Instead, established artists will learn how to build a sustainable, professional practice within their local communities. Topics covered will include fine tuning their professional portfolio, managing a digital presence, financial literacy, creating a business plan, and more.

The program has been many months in the making and relies on input and support from the Town of Pulaski’s Economic Developer, Shannon Ainsley, and Lydia Crockett, Pulaski County Director of Small Business Solutions as well as the expertise of many local artists. Pulaski County artists who successfully complete the program and complete a business plan–with guidance from Crockett–can qualify for a small-business loan.

“The significance of the arts to local economies is often overlooked,” notes Dr. John Ross, President of the Board of Directors. “The Department of Commerce measures arts and cultural economic activity in the trillions of dollars each year. We’re not setting out to make trillions, but we add more than $70,000 dollars to our economy each year through grants, donations, art shows, sales, classes, and performances. By empowering local artists, we’re helping them to contribute to their bottom lines and our local economies.” The program is unique in Southwest Virginia, especially for one not associated with a university.

Following the eight-week program, the Artrepreneurs will continue to collaborate and support each other as both an online and in-person artist community. Special exhibits at the Fine Arts Center are planned to showcase their work and the Artrepreneurs will receive promotion through the Center’s website and social media. The plan is to have additional cohorts over time to help grow a larger community of artists who support each other and promote their work. “This is just the beginning,” says Brandon Phillips, Executive Director of the Fine Arts Center. “We hope to see this program grow every year both in Pulaski and at our Blacksburg location.”

For more information about the Fine Arts Center, exhibits, classes, or local, handmade gifts visit the Center’s website at FACNRV.org, email at info@FACNRV.org, or call 540-980-7363. The Pulaski Center is located at 21 West Main Street in the Historic Downtown Commercial District of Pulaski. The Blacksburg Center is located at 860 University City Boulevard, Suite 105.