Flash flood watch in effect until midnight tonight (Friday, Aug. 1)

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North Carolina, including the following areas,
Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes and Virginia,
including the following areas, Bedford, Bland, Carroll, Floyd,
Franklin, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski,
Roanoke and Wythe.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Another round of slow moving, locally intense thunderstorms
capable of localized 2 to 4 inch rainfall rates may cause
flash flooding this afternoon and evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.