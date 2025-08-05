Food/Clothing Event set for Saturday, Aug.16th

Taking It To The Streets will be having their Food/Clothing Event from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. Saturday, August 16 at the Taking It To The Streets Crusade, Event and Missions Center in Pulaski.

We will be serving free taco salads, lettuce, beans, beef, cheese, sour cream, salsa, tortilla chips, dessert and drink.

The Clothing Bank will be open with a great selection of free men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ clothing.

We look forward to seeing Saturday August 16th at The Streets.