Food/Clothing event set for Taking It To The Streets

Taking It To The Streets Ministries located at 235 N Jefferson Ave in downtown Pulaski, Va. will be having a Food / Clothing Event Saturday January 18th from 11 am till 1 pm. We will be serving free pasta with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drink. The Clothing Bank will be open with free men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ clothing.