Food/Clothing event set for Taking It To The Streets
Taking It To The Streets Ministries located at 235 N Jefferson Ave in downtown Pulaski, Va. will be having a Food / Clothing Event Saturday January 18th from 11 am till 1 pm. We will be serving free pasta with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drink. The Clothing Bank will be open with free men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ clothing.
lainy
January 8, 2025 @ 3:55 pm
pulaski and dublin needs more places like this.. so many desperate people walking around pulaski with nothing but the clothes on their backs.. thank goodness for this one.