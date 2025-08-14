Football scrimmages moved to Christiansburg park

Due to the recent rain and the condition of Floyd County’s field, the Pulaski County Varsity and JV football scrimmages versus Floyd County and Bassett will now be played at Huckleberry Park in Christiansburg.

🏟 About the Venue:

Huckleberry Park is a top-notch facility with 4 turf football fields. Our athletes will get valuable turf experience, and fans will enjoy a great location.

🪑 Note for Spectators:

Seating is very limited, so please bring chairs.

⏰ New Start Time:

At Bassett’s request, kickoff is now at 6:00 PM to allow more travel time.

Thanks for helping spread the word about this venue and schedule change—see you there!