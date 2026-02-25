Fort Chiswell advances in Region C

The Fort Chiswell Pioneer Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team hit the 20 win mark on Tuesday as they defeated the Bath County Chargers in the First Round of Region C Tournament by the score of 88-28.

FC was led by seniors, Landon Eversole, Cade McPherson, Caleb Brown, and Mason Cirba. Eversole and McPherson each scored 14 points and hit four three pointers a piece while Brown tossed-in 13 and three long shots. Mason Cirba also broke double figures in the win with 10 points.

FC is scheduled to play Grayson County who defeated Narrows on Friday at 7:30 PM in the Semifinals at Pulaski County High School.