Fort Chiswell falls to Auburn in baseball, softball

The Fort Chiswell Pioneers had what you call an all around rough day on Tuesday as the Auburn Eagles pounded the girls 15-0 and used a 8 run sixth inning to beat the boys 10-1.

No, it’s not a cruel April Fools joke. The Lady Eagles zoned in on Blair Jackson’s fast ball as they hit 5 home runs in the contest. Jackson, who holds the school record for career strikeouts as a pitcher with over 500, struggled with location and control as she walked 6 batters over 5 1/3 innings and also threw over 140 plus pitches striking out 7 Eagles. Krista King came in and got the final two outs in the 6th for FC.

Kay Booth, Auburn’s hurler, retired 14 Pioneers by strikeout and gave up one hit to Lilly Goforth in the 4th inning. Auburn scored 3 in the first off of a solo home run by Ramratten and a two run shot off the bat of Heather Wilson. The Eagles did most of the damage in the 6th inning as they plated 7 runs off of a grand slam by Booth and solos by Ashley Mullins and Heather Wilson. With the loss the Pioneers drop to 3 and 2.

The Boys’ game was much the same way but a lot closer as the contest remained scoreless until the third inning due to solid pitching by FC’s Parker Moore. However, Zac McGlothin finally broke the ice for the Eagles with a solo homer and would later scratch another run in the fifth to take a 2-0 until Zayne Sayers doubled for the Fort and was later drove in by a ball hit to dead center by Owen Jackson that looked as if it would tie the contest but ended up bouncing off the top of the fence for a crowd pleasing double that made the score 2-1, Eagles. But in the sixth inning the wheels fell off a bit as the Pioneers allowed 8 runs with two outs recorded on five hits, two errors, and a dropped third strike.

Spencer Moser and Zayne Sayers closed the game out for the Fort. Parker Moore took the loss for FC as he went 5 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits, striking out two and walking five. Fort Chiswell was led at the Plate by Owen Jackson who went 2 for 2 on the day with a double and a rbi. Auburn’s 12 hits came from Zac McGlothlin, Talan Mower, Matthew Altizer, and Josh Givens as they upped their record to 6-0 and the Pioneers dropped to 4 wins and 1 loss.