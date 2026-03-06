 Fort Chiswell routs Rebels – Will play for State Championship

By RODNEY YOUNG

NRVSports.net

You could call it hot shooting, hitting on all cylinders or whatever. But Friday night the Fort Chiswell Pioneers hit 15 3’s as they routed the Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) Rebels in a state semi-final game, 87-56.

Fort Chiswell improved to 24-5 with the victory and has now won 18 consecutive games. They will take on Luray on Friday at 8 pm for the Class 1 title. That game will be held at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.

Ty Crockett hit six of the threes and Landon Eversole stroked four for the hot-shooting Pioneers. Fort Chiswell started the game stroking five 3’s in the opening quarter as they led 23-11 after one quarter.

The second quarter saw them go on a 12-0 run to put them up 51-25 at intermission in front of a packed Cougar Den at Pulaski County High School.

Sophomore Owen Jackson scored 20 of his 24 first-half points in the quarter. He finished with a game-high 31.

The Pioneers would lead going into the final period, 68-43. They had hit five 3’s in the first quarter, five more in the second, and three in the third.

The two teams’ play was different as night and day. The Pioneers smoked the nets, while Patrick Henry missed layups, stick-backs and short-range jumpers.

The Pioneers would empty the bench midway through the final period, going up by 31 points, 83-52, for their biggest advantage of the game.

“We thought we could attack their 1-3-1 zone,” said Fort Chiswell head coach Derrick Jackson. “We shot the ball really well, and we seem to pick each other up from one game to the next.” He then added, “Our tough schedule early in the season, I think, has really helped us.”

This is the first time in 50-51 years for the Pioneers to play for a state title. Besides Jackson’s 31, Ty Crockett had 18, Landon Eversole had 16 and Kenton Sutphin chipped in with 11.

The Patrick Henry Rebels (24-4) got 17 points from Jeb Stewart, 15 from Cade Caywood and 10 from Kolby Hicks.

FC – 23 28 17 19 -87

PH – 11 14 18 13-56

Scoring – FC – Jackson 31, Crockett 18, L. Eversole 16, Sutphin 11, Armbrister 7, Cirba 4, PH – Stewart 17, Caywood 15, Hicks 10, Monahan 8, Barfield 3, Street 3

3-PT. Goals – FC – 15, PH – 4

Total FG’s – FC – 32, PH – !8

FT’s – FC – 8-13, PH – 16-23

Total Fouls – FC – 20. PH – 14

Fouled Out– None

Technicals – None