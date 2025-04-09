Fort Chiswell sweeps Galax in softball, baseball

Both FC Diamond Teams defeated the Galax Maroon Tide on Tuesday by large margins. Softball won 15-3 and Baseball was victorious 21-2.

Blair Jackson struck out 18 batters at Galax over seven innings while walking none as the Pioneer upped their record to 5 wins and 3 losses. Katlyn Frazier, Krista King and Lilly Goforth had six of the ten Pioneer hits for the contest. King plated two runs with a homer in the 6th inning and Jenna Ball and Jackson also collected hits for the Fort.

Leah Plant was issued the loss for the 2-4 Tide. Bobbit, Bouchard and Barnes collected the only hits for Galax.

On the boys side of the field the Fort pounded out 15 hits as Parker Moore, Isaac Haislip, and Brayden Billings each notched three hits in the 21-2 rolling of the Tide while Owen Jackson managed to stay hot with two singles. Mac Phillips, Cooper Davis, Spencer Moser, and Landon Eversole each scratched hits for the Pioneers.

Issac Haislip earned the win for FC giving up only three hits on one earned run over three innings while also striking out six batters. Zayne Sayers came on in relief pitching two innings of no run ball. JJ Davis got the loss on the mound for Galax with his teammates Tucker Hicks, Terry Holt, and Trey Markham getting hits for the home team in the loss.

With the win the Pioneers improve to 6 wins and 1 loss on the year with Rural Retreat rolling into the Fort on Thursday.