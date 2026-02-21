Francis “Bud” Allen Ferrell, Jr., age 80 of Allisonia, Virginia passed away Thursday, February 19, 2026 at his home. Born July 14, 1945, he was the son of the late Francis Allen Ferrell and Emma Gertrude Montgomery. He was also preceded in death by his son Kevin Ferrell and sisters Sereta Hylton and Juanita Clever.

Bud was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his

Fiancée – Wendy Leeson Draper – Allisonia

Daughter – Janice (Rob) Shaffer – Ohio

Grandchildren – Heather Ferrell, Jamie Ferrell

Great Grandchildren – Ethan Morris, Kaylee Henderson

Sisters – Marie Hungate – Blacksburg, Jannette “Sissy” Whitaker – Dublin, Joann Bane – Parrott

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

