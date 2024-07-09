September 21, 1945

July 8, 2024

Fred Allen Linkous, 78, passed away surrounded by his family at his home in Dublin on Monday, July 8, 2024. He was a retired foreman with ATMOS and a member of Dublin Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Kathleen Linkous; wife, Kay Linkous; and brother, Tommy Linkous.

Survivors include his sons, Eric Linkous (Tara Hancock) and Richard Cantilena; daughters, Teresa Thornton (Phillip Dillon) and Bridget Stewart (John); grandchildren, Brittney, Kristina, Allen, Nika, Connor, Claire, Anthony, and Hannah; great grandchildren, Sincere, Brayden, Addison, Mercy, and Nora; sister, Zelda Linkous Italiano; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Dublin Christian Church, 5605 Dunlap Road, Dublin, VA 24084. Memorial services will begin at 12 Noon with Joey Italiano officiating.

The Linkous family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com