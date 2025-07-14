Fred “Ralph” Hancock, Jr., age 71 of Pulaski, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 11, 2025. Ralph was born on August 22, 1953, and was the son of the late Annabel Virginia Duncan Hancock and the late Fred Ralph Hancock, Sr.

Ralph was a master home builder by trade. His hobbies included drag racing, which he did for many years. After his racing days were over, he restored and showed classic antique cars. If you saw him at a car show, you probably knew his furry companion, Gus.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Marvin “Lewis” Hancock.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Bowman Hancock: their beautiful daughter Sarah Hancock Marshall and her husband Ryan, and one tiny grandson, Sawyer. He is also survived by his sisters: Brenda Gravely, Linda Long and her husband Roger, Ellen Bond and her husband Roger, Marie McGrady and her husband Kenneth, and Kathy Davis.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com