Friends of the Pulaski County Library to hold Annual Meeting, Program

Friends of the Pulaski County Library System will hold their Annual Meeting and Program on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 5:30 pm at teh Dublin Library.

This meeting is open to current members of the Friends of the Pulaski County Library System. To become a member, please pick up a brochure at either of the libraries and pay dues or contact Carol Smith at chsmith@pulaskicounty.org or 540-616-5217 to have one mailed to you.

The event will include a potato bar with chili, a small business meeting and our wonderful program by author Carol Amorosi. Please RSVP to 540-616-5217 or chsmith@pulaskicounty.org by 5:00pm on Monday, April 7th.

Carol is an Award-Winning Author-Amateur Historian-Traveler-Celtic Enthusiast

History permeates almost everything Carol enjoys, whether it is travel or volunteer work. Just ask her family! She loves being outdoors, whether it is hiking, kayaking, or gardening, especially learning about the culinary and medicinal uses of plants from the past.

Over the years, Carol has put her passion for history to good use, whether she was on an archaeological dig or volunteering as an interpreter. Her interests span a wide range of periods, from the Iron Age to the Middle Ages to the Revolutionary War. Carol believes we can learn a lot from the past and insists that history can be fun!

Carol and her husband, Dave, recently returned to the U. S. after 13 years of living in Europe in Italy, Greece, and Germany. The couple retired to the foothills of western Virginia along with their two cats and Widgit, the History Hound, who joins them on their escapades.