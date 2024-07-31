FSU picked to win ACC football title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Florida State, the 2023 defending ACC Champions, has been picked to win the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference football title, according to a preseason poll of 170 media voters.

The Seminoles went 13-1 overall last season, including a perfect 8-0 record in conference play, on their way to winning the 2023 ACC title and the program’s first ACC Championship since 2014. Florida State was predicted as the 2024 ACC champion on 81 ballots.

The 2024 ACC Preseason Poll was conducted via a vote of a media panel, including those who were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Coming off a 9-4 season last year, which ended with five-straight wins, including a victory in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Clemson garnered 55 first-place votes. Miami racked up 17 first-place votes, while NC State (8), Virginia Tech (5) and Cal (2) also received multiple first-place votes. Boston College and Georgia Tech each received one first-place vote.

Florida State led all teams with 2,708 points, while Clemson was second with 2,657 points. Miami placed third with 2,344 points, and NC State captured fourth with 2,318 points.

The next two teams were tightly bunched, with Louisville in fifth with 1,984 points and Virginia Tech in sixth with 1,968 points.

SMU (1,798) was seventh in the preseason predictions, ahead of North Carolina (1,712) in eighth and Georgia Tech (1,539) in ninth. The 10 through 13 spots were again close, as California (1,095) was projected to finish 10th and just ahead of Duke (1,056) in 11th, Syracuse (1,035) in 12th and Pitt (1,016) in 13th.

Rounding out the preseason poll was Boston College (890) in 14th, Wake Forest (784) in 15th, Virginia (629) in 16th and Stanford (477) in 17th.

The 2024 ACC Football Championship Game will kick off in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

2024 ACC Preseason Poll

Rank Team Points 1. Florida State (81) 2708 2. Clemson (55) 2657 3. Miami (17) 2344 4. NC State (8) 2318 5. Louisville 1984 6. Virginia Tech (5) 1968 7. SMU 1798 8. North Carolina 1712 9. Georgia Tech (1) 1539 10. Cal (2) 1095 11. Duke 1056 12. Syracuse 1035 13. Pitt 1016 14. Boston College (1) 890 15. Wake Forest 784 16. Virginia 629 17. Stanford 477

First-place votes in parentheses

170 media voters