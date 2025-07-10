Fundraiser for Bella Ward Being Held on Saturday

By DANIELLE REID

Patriot Publishing

Family and friends will hold a fundraiser Saturday (July 12) at Shiloh Christian Church for Mirabella (Bella) Ward.

To her friends and family, the 11-year-old, has been nicknamed “Bella Strong” due to her fortitude in the face of adversity.

On May 10th, Bella was living a vibrant life. She was in a beauty pageant, the head cheerleader, involved in travel basketball and even helped her grandfather put up hay.

But life drastically changed for Bella and her family during the next few days.

“On May 10th, I had just graduated from Bluefield College with my Batchelor degree,” explained Christy Ward, Bella’s mother.

“On Monday, May 12th Bella woke up with a headache but went to school anyway. The school nurse gave her Tylenol ® and the pain was manageable with the medication. But a couple days later when Bella got hit in the head with a basketball, the pain returned. We were concerned that she had a concussion so we had a CT scan performed at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford.”

The medical report stunned the family. The physician said there was a large mass on Bella’s brain and immediately sent the family to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. At Wake Forest, the diagnosis was given as Diffuse midline glioma (DMG). The doctor explained that DMG is a highly aggressive and unfortunately incurable brain tumor primarily affecting children and young adults. These tumors arise in the midline structures of the brain, such as the thalamus, brainstem, and spinal cord, and are characterized by their diffuse and infiltrative growth pattern. The prognosis was that she had one year to a year-and-a-half to live.

When Bella heard the diagnosis, she instantly responded, “That’s not true. That’s a lie! God has a bigger plan for me.”

“Our world flipped upside down in a matter of moments,” said Ward. “There had been no symptoms, other than she had a headache for a few days.”

The family’s first response was to ask for prayer from their friends and church family at Wilderness Church of God in Bland County. With great faith and hope, Bella’s father Christopher, mother Christy, and younger brother Hunter are believing there is a path to healing for Bella.

The next step was to get an appointment with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. They were told to get there as quickly as possible, so the same day the family made the 12-hour drive to meet with the neurosurgeon.

“We met with Dr. Paul D. Klimo, Jr., Chief of the Pediatric Neurosurgery Div. and Chair in Pediatric Neurosurgery with the Semmes Murphey Clinic. He performed neurosurgery and removed a big portion of the tumor, and put in a shunt. Unfortunately, the tumor grew back rapidly and now has metastasized into her spine,” said Ward.

Bella was given a prognosis of one to one-and-a-half years with a grade 4, rapidly growing tumor; and chemotherapy was not an option. Since she is no longer eligible for a clinical trial, radiation is her only option.

The prognosis hasn’t dampened Bella’s spirit. Her response to the news was, “If I only have one year to live, why waste time? I’m going to use the time to bring as many people to Jesus Christ as I can.”

In keeping with that promise, Bella has invited people to church who have never before gone; and some who have been out of church for many years.

After hearing Bella’s story, young people across the nation have reached out to her, sending encouraging cards and letters.

“We’ve met people from all over the USA, and wherever we go, Bella is determined to bring people to God. North Carolina and Texas Christian youth groups write cards to Bella – and they light up her day. They say ‘Bella Strong – never give up.’ One girl was inspired to make cards with Bella’s hand print on them, and Bella’s father had a handprint tattooed over his heart.

Justin Estep created “Bella Strong” items to use as fundraisers. In August, he is sponsoring a Bass tournament and car show. American Country singer and song writer, Cody Johnson, sent Bella a video. Still on Bella’s bucket list is her wish to meet Christian musician and songwriter, Anne Claire Wilson and hear her sing, “Let Me Tell You About My Jesus.”

Since the beginning of Bella’s medical prognosis, both her parents took time off from work – Christopher is without pay and Christy is getting short-term pay. Christy works with the Wythe County Social Services and Christopher is employed with the Virginia Department of Corrections. Both their co-workers have taken up donations and prayed for the family.

“We’re asking everyone, ‘Don’t give up on Bella. We’re not giving up!’” emplored Christy. She continued, “Some days we get knocked down, then we get good news, then bad news again. Then we pray and God lifts us up. If you are facing a big challenge like this, know that God loves you. Believe in Him,” she added.

Locally, people in the NRV can encourage Bella and her family by first praying for them. Then they can help support them financially by attending the Bella Strong Fundraiser this coming Saturday, July 12th at Shiloh Christian Church at 3086 Lowmans Ferry Rd, Pulaski.

This will be a multi-family yard sale event, beginning at 8 a.m., featuring yard and household items, women’s, men’s and children’s clothing and much more. Pastor Gary Rorrer’s Three Brothers BBQ will be on site for the fundraiser.