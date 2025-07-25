Garry Wayne Cales, age 67 of Dublin passed away Tuesday evening, July 22, 2025.

Born March 30, 1958 in Hinton, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Berthel Brown Cales, Sr. and Phyliss Geneva Woodrum Cales. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Hershel Cales and Robert Cales; sisters, Marilyn Jean Smith and grandparents, Lonnie and Maude Cales and Hayes and Carrie Woodrum.

He is survived by his

Children – Tony Cales – Dublin, Larry Cales – Williamsburg, WV, April Cales – Swifton, Ark

Six Grandchildren

Brother – Berthel Cales, Jr. – Beckley, WV

Sisters – Norma Rice – Bloomington, IN, Holly Jones – Hinton, WV, Edna Vest – Jacksonville, FL, Ginger Hunt – Petersburg, WV

Private family memorial services will be handled at a later date.

To sign Garry’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.