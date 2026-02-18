Gary Leon Price, age 71 of Dublin, died Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at his home, after a long illness. He was born on May 4, 1954 in Radford, and was the son of the late Robie Blanche Sheppard Price and the late Jesse Levi Price. Gary’s life-long profession was construction. He proudly was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp., and lived the moto, “Once a Marine, always a Marine!” He was a member of the American Legion Post 58 in Dublin and a member of the Dublin Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his companion and caretaker for 19 years, Reba Martin: brother; Larry “Loopy” Price and his wife Donna of Belspring: sisters; Greta Price Boyles of Fairlawn, Betty Porterfield of Dublin, and Elizabeth Anderson of Blacksburg.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. There will be no visiting at the funeral home. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 2:45 p.m .

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700