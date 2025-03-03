George Edward Williams, age 85, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2025. 1939 was a significant year for George Edward “Eddie” Williams. 1. He was born October 16th and 2. Claytor Lake Dam was completed. The boy and the lake would grow up together having many adventures.

The son of AH Williams and Mary Thomas Williams he grew up with a group of friends in Sunset Village in Radford, alongside his brothers John A., GW, and sister. Eddie graduated from Kuhn Barnett Elementary (Just below the big oak grove), Radford High School, played baseball at Milligan College and joined the Air Force.

He was a naturally gifted athlete who excelled at almost any sport, especially baseball and football. He was honored to be a white player invited to join the black Radford Athletics baseball team in 1958. Big Ed loved weightlifting with his friends John Housel and Doug Keller, he had 22 inch biceps and was often turned away from establishments due to ‘no guns allowed’. He worked for 42 years at Lynchburg Foundry and never missed a day of work. He walked to the interstate during snowstorms to catch a ride.

On a waterskiing date in 1967 he met his wife of 52 years, Doris Albert and together they owned and operated Williams Marina and had two girls, Scarlett and Misti who inherited their love of the lake and sense of humor. He Stopped Loving Her February 23, 2025 after a lifetime of fun with a red headed woman (Doris) in a leopard print bikini, listening to real country music, racing fast boats and catching big catfish.

He leaves behind daughters Scarlett (Cavan) and Misti (Fiona); granddaughter Emory; sister Mary Ann Semones; many nieces, nephews, and brother and sister in laws and precious neighbors, Robin, Susie, Jami and Karen and friends.

The family would like to thank his VA nurse Jeff, Good Sam Hospice nurse Kendra.

Eddie’s Farewell Party will be at Claytor Lake State Park Water’s Edge March 16th, 2025 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Claytor Lake Ambassadors program and remember- Everybody puts their pants on one leg at a time.

