June 28, 1940 – February 14, 2026

George W Lambert, age 85 of Max Meadows, Virginia went to his eternal home on February 14, 2026. Awaiting to welcome him home were his wife of 61 years, Patricia “Midge” Lambert, daughter Sandra Lambert and great granddaughter Aspen Shaw.

George was a US Army Veteran and served in Vietnam. His love of the outdoors was seen in the hours he spent deer and turkey hunting and fishing as well.

Left to cherish his memory are a son Wes Lambert and wife Melissa of Pulaski, Va; sister Libby and her husband J.R. McHone of Wytheville, Va; brother Trubie Lambert Jr. and his wife Connie of Wytheville, Va; three grandchildren and their spouses; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members, many friends, including one very special brother in Christ, Les Dunn of Max Meadows.

George was also preceded in death by his mother and father Bertha and Trubie Lambert; brother Lee Lambert; and sisters Trula Henley, Annabelle Ratcliffe, and Juanita Hartle.

My flesh and my heart may fail,

But God is the strength of my Heart

and my portion forever.

Psalm 73:26

Special thanks to the ICU Staff at Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski, who went above and beyond in his final hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to: Cure Childhood Cancer at https://curechildhoodcancer.org/

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 18, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Barnett Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with Reverend Rick Lindamood officiating. Interment will follow at West End Cemetery in Wytheville.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the Lambert family.