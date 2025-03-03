Get native trees for less with Throwing Shade Va.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – Are you looking to plant more native shrubs and trees this spring? Discounts are now available at participating retail nursery locations across Virginia. This year, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) is expanding the Throwing Shade VA program to partner with even more nurseries.

From now through May 1, retail customers can receive a $25 discount on eligible native trees and shrubs valued at $50 or more from 15 participating nurseries (see list of locations below). Discounts are available through May 1 (while supplies last).

Throwing Shade VA incentivizes Virginians to plant native species of trees and shrubs, which provide water quality benefits, as well as a source of food and habitat for wildlife and pollinators. Not only can native species meet any landscaping objective, but they also often require less maintenance as they are already adapted to Virginia’s environment and climate.

How to get your discount

Receiving discounts is easy. Visit a participating location, choose native trees and shrubs with the Throwing Shade VA tag, scan the QR code and complete a short survey, show the completed survey to the clerk when you checkout, and receive your discount. For those who prefer, paper forms will also be available at the point of purchase.

To learn more about Throwing Shade VA and the importance of native species, visit DOF’s website at https://dof.virginia.gov/urban-community-forestry/urban-forestry-community-assistance/throwing-shade-va-program/.

“Since we launched in 2023, Throwing Shade VA has been a resounding success, with more than 5,500 discounted plants purchased last year alone,” said Urban and Community Forestry Partnership Coordinator Molly O’Liddy. “We are pleased to be expanding the program from 10 to 15 nurseries this year and are excited to continue working alongside our wonderful nursery partners across the state, who are happy to help you find the perfect native tree for your property or project.”

Support for this program comes from state water quality improvement funds, which DOF uses to reimburse nurseries for the discounts. All trees planted through this program are reported as part of the state’s Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan. Customer surveys help DOF track progress towards the Commonwealth’s water quality improvement goals. This also helps inform DOF funding decisions for additional planting projects. Collected information is conﬁdential and will not be displayed or given to outside parties.