Girls Basketball Preview: Cougars have experience and depth

By TROY SARVER

Patriot Publishing

After being knocked out in regional play last season, Pulaski County is counting on a roster filled with experience and depth to help get them back to the girls’ basketball state tournament in the spring.

“I’ve told everybody that we have got some really good athletes. If we can get these girls to buy in then I think we can be very successful,” Pulaski County head coach Scott Ratcliffe said.

After making the state title game in the 2022-23 season, Pulaski County saw its season conclude in a 62-55 loss to Carroll County in the regional quarterfinals last year.

The Cougars will be led this year by eight seniors that are expected to see playing time. Competition for starting jobs, however, will be competitive as Ratcliffe stated he had no set starting lineup in mind going into preseason practice.

“I think our starting lineup will change every single week,” Ratcliffe said. “We’re going back to where things have to be earned.”

The top candidates for playing time include Reese Nolen, a senior who’s been a three-year contributor on varsity, who Ratcliffe says “is very fast with a great shot.” Also, senior Morgan Vest is expected to play a vital role as Ratcliffe called her “strong and a great leader that’s very vocal.”

Other seniors on the squad include Emma Ritter, Sophia Hanson, Morgan Price, Sydney Phibbs, Caroline Bishop and Taylor Goble.

Ratcliffe added that Goble “could have a really good year. She’s one of our better shooters and we’re expecting points from her.”

Underclassmen on the team will be Palyn Sweet, Kaliyah Green and Ellie Macdonald.

While there will be several returnees to the team, Ratcliffe noted their style of play might look different to longtime Cougar fans on both sides of the ball.

“We’re hoping to be able to press more on defense and get more movement on offense. We might not be as flashy as in the past, but we might be more successful,” Ratcliffe said. “Getting kids to buy in and play defense is hard, but we got a pretty good group of some very fast kids. On defense we got 10 different players we can put on the floor.”

The first chance Pulaski will have to display this more aggressive style comes on December 3 when the Cougars open the regular season with a rematch of last year’s playoff loss on the road against Carroll County.

“That’s a big game that’s always fun. Carroll got us a couple of times and we thought we could get over the hump last season. It’s a great rivalry game for Pulaski County,” Ratcliffe said.

Other highlights of the schedule include a Christmas tournament at Fort Chiswell High School from Dec. 18-20 and the start of River Ridge District play with a game at Cave Spring on Dec. 17.

As far as the rest of the River Ridge District schedule goes, Ratcliffe believes anything is possible once the ball is put up in the air beginning next month.

“Salem will be very good, and Patrick Henry is big with two good shooters. It (the district) is about as balanced as I’ve ever seen it. Anybody can beat anybody,” Ratcliffe said.

While what might happen in the district race is unknown, Ratcliffe’s team does know what their goals are for the 2024-25 campaign.

“They have all played since the sixth grade and some of the seniors have talked about how it’s their time now to have a successful senior season,” Ratcliffe said.

Varsity Roster

0 – Sydney Phibbs

1 – Morgan Vest

3 – Reese Nolen

4 – Sophia Hanson

12 – Payln Sweet

13 – Kaliyah Green

14 – Morgan Price

15 – Emma Ritter

20 – Taylor Goble

24 – Ellie Macdonald

32 – Caroline Bishop

Junior Varsity Roster

2 – Olivia King

5 – Wayonna Lewis

10 – Raiven Hughes

11 – Peyton Harper

24 – Olivia Duncan

25 – Ellie Russell