Glencoe Mansion Hosts 150th Anniversary Celebration

Radford, VA–Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery has stood witness to 150 years of Radford and regional history. The museum will commemorate this milestone with its “Tea & Discovery” reception to be held on Friday, March 28, from 6 to 7:30 PM.

The event will honor 150 years of history with an interactive evening of fun, trivia, and discovery. There will be a brief program featuring guest speakers, historian William “Jack” Davis of Blacksburg and Wharton descendant Sue Heth Bell of Boston. The evening will also include a monumental announcement regarding Glencoe’s future growth.

Museum Director Scott Gardner says, “This is an amazing milestone for Glencoe and Radford history. We are so privileged to be the stewards of this legacy, and we can’t wait to share with the community what the future has to hold.”

Glencoe is the historic home of Gen. Gabriel C. Wharton and Nannie Radford Wharton. The residence was constructed by Gen. Wharton for his wife as both a symbol of his love for her and as a fitting statement of her stature within the community. Mrs. Wharton was the daughter of Dr. John Blair Radford, after whom the city was named. The home, which was years in the making, was completed in 1875. It remained in family hands for over a century. Since 1998 it has been a museum serving Radford, the New River Valley and beyond. It provides a multifaceted experience comprising the historic residence, history exhibits and an art gallery and gift shop.

The “Tea & Discovery” reception is open to the public and free of charge. Individuals interested in attending should call Glencoe Mansion at 540-731-5031.