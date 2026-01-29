Glenna Faye Wyatt Garlick, age 75 of Pembroke, Va, and formerly of Pulaski, Va, died Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at her residence. She was born in Summersville, WVA on July 1, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Rowena Christine Hill Wyatt, and the late Leonard Howard Wyatt.

She was a graduate of Pulaski High School class of 1968, and worked until retirement at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Garlick, and her first husband Ralph Lucado, Sr., and a sister, Joyce Petty.

She is survived by a son: Ralph S. Lucado, Jr. of Barron Springs: a daughter; Paulette R. Harman of Pembroke: two brothers; Delmer Wyatt of Pulaski County, and Albert Wyatt of Princeton, WVA: four grandchildren; Rachel Lucado, Brook Wall, McKenzie Lucado, and Justin Hale: great-grandchildren; Cayden, Demi, Eden, Maeva, and Wyatt. She is also survived by a very special friend, Joyce Cregger.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700