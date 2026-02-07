Gloria Barta (Bo) Hull Surber, born on December 23, 1931, in Hemphill, WV, from Pulaski VA, peacefully was called to her eternal home Wednesday Feburary 4, 2026. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Harry R. Surber, her parents Philip and Maude Hull, brothers Donald Hull, Marlin Hull, Aaron Hull, and sister Vera Lee Sexton.

Gloria is survived by one sister Ruth Hull Spriggs of St. Petersburg, FL, and her children Dexter Surber (Mary), Mark Surber (Pam), and Londa Surber Alley (Steve); her grandchildren, Jason Surber, Lauren Surber Kenley, Adam Cardenas (Ricki), Forrest Surber, Zachary Surber, Madison Surber, Amanda Alley Shepherd (Brian), and Candace Alley Marshall (Jonathan); her great-grandchildren, Austin Surber, Zeke Surber (Emily), Gavin Kenley, Cora Kenley, and Zachary Dexter Surber; one great-great-grandchild, Lillian Mae Surber.

While Gloria will be deeply missed, her family finds comfort in the words of John 14:2-3: “In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.” Revelation 21:4: “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery once, that the snow melts. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m.

