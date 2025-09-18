Governor Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith Announce $11 Million in Funding for Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program

RICHMOND, VA—Governor Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith announced today that $11 million in federal funding is now available to drive economic development in southwest Virginia’s coalfield communities. The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) is accepting applications for the ninth round of the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program, a cornerstone of the Commonwealth’s rural revitalization strategy that transforms abandoned mine lands and surrounding areas into opportunities for economic growth. “Virginia thrives when every region has the resources it needs to grow,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This funding honors Southwest Virginia’s mining legacy by investing in its economic future, with projects that build infrastructure, attract new jobs, and revitalize its communities.” Since its inception in 2017, AMLER has successfully transformed former mining sites into vibrant economic assets across southwest Virginia. Previous funding rounds have established industrial parks, renewable energy facilities, tourism destinations, and critical infrastructure improvements throughout the region. “These investments make our coalfield counties places where businesses want to grow and families want to stay,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith. “For nearly a decade, the AMLER program has been a proven driver of renewal in Southwest Virginia, and I’m looking forward to the exciting opportunities this next round of funding will bring.” The U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) selected Virginia as one of just six states and three tribes to receive this competitive award, reflecting the Commonwealth’s national leadership in innovative rural economic development. “Economic growth is never one-dimensional,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “AMLER is part of a broader strategy that combines workforce development, infrastructure investment, and entrepreneurship to drive prosperity. These funds give communities the flexibility to pursue the projects that matter most to their future.” To qualify for funding, projects must be located in the Appalachian Coalfield Counties with historic coal mining and demonstrate strong economic/community development potential. Virginia Energy maintains an interactive map showing eligible AML locations on previous projects to help applicants identify qualified areas. “Virginia Energy works side by side with local leaders and industry partners to ensure these funds deliver real impact,” said Virginia Energy Director Glenn Davis. “From industrial sites and new infrastructure to recreational facilities and solar projects, AMLER is transforming legacy mine lands into lasting assets across Southwest Virginia.” Applicants are encouraged to engage with Virginia Energy staff early in the process for guidance on project eligibility and requirements. Guidelines and application materials are available on the Virginia Energy website. While Letters of Intent are not required, they are strongly encouraged and should be submitted by November 20, 2025, to facilitate eligibility determination. Applications are due by December 18, 2025.