Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin Donate Q3 Gubernatorial Salary to Young Life

GOSHEN, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin visited Young Life’s camp in Goshen, Virginia, to present their third quarter gubernatorial salary donation of $43,750 to the organization. The Governor and First Lady’s salary donations have supported a variety of Virginia nonprofits, reflecting their commitment to giving back to the Commonwealth’s communities and causes that uplift and strengthen Virginia families. “Young Life represents the very best of what happens when we invest in our youth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “For over 80 years, this organization has been building relationships with youth and showing them God’s love. Their work reaches kids from all backgrounds. This donation reflects our belief that every young person deserves to know they are valued and loved.” “Young Life enhances the lives of countless youth in the most meaningful way—by demonstrating God’s love,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Witnessing that first-hand in Rockbridge County – home to the nation’s busiest Young Life camp – was a wonderful reminder of the importance of supporting spaces for belonging, engagement with nature and spiritual growth. It is an honor to support Young Life’s mission and its remarkable commitment to building confident, purpose-driven young people across the Commonwealth.” Young Life has demonstrated remarkable impact both locally and globally. In 2024 alone, the organization reached over 2.9 million youth worldwide. The organization operates in all 50 states and more than 100 countries, with 67% of their revenue in 2024, $362 million, donated directly to local ministries. Brendan Trentler, a rising junior at James Madison University whose life was changed by his involvement in Young Life and now serves as a volunteer at camp, had this to say about serving at Rockbridge: “I can’t believe I get to watch the transformation happen every week in the club room and around camp.” “We’ve been so grateful to find people in the Youngkin administration who care deeply about adolescents and their mental health,” said Josh Griffin, Senior Vice President, Eastern US at Young Life. “This gift will allow us to continue to create space at Young Life camp, where students can thrive and experience the life we believe they were made for.”