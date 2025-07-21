Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces AstraZeneca Selects Virginia for Multi-Billion Dollar Manufacturing Center

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines, selected Virginia for its largest single facility investment ever as part of their plan to invest $50 billion in the United States by 2030. At the announcement, Governor Youngkin was joined by AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot and company leadership, as well as White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett. “I want to thank AstraZeneca for choosing Virginia as the cornerstone for this transformational investment in the United States,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This project will set the standard for the latest technological advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing, creating hundreds of highly skilled jobs and helping further strengthen the nation’s domestic supply chain. Advanced manufacturing is at the heart of Virginia’s dynamic economy, so I am thrilled that AstraZeneca, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, plans to make their largest global manufacturing investment here in the Commonwealth.” “Today’s announcement underpins our belief in America’s innovation in biopharmaceuticals and our commitment to the millions of patients who need our medicines in America and globally,” said AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot. “It will also support our ambition to reach $80 billion in revenue by 2030. I look forward to partnering with Governor Youngkin and his team to work on our largest single manufacturing investment ever. It reflects the Commonwealth of Virginia’s desire to create highly skilled jobs in science and technology, and will strengthen the country’s domestic supply chain for medicines.” “AstraZeneca selecting Virginia for this significant biopharmaceutical investment highlights the Commonwealth’s growing reputation as a hub for life sciences innovation,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “With our top-tier research institutions, skilled workforce, and commitment to advanced manufacturing, we are well-positioned to support the breakthroughs that improve lives around the world. We welcome the opportunity to partner with global industry leaders who recognize Virginia’s unique strengths.” “Today’s announcement affirms that Virginia’s years-long commitment to intentional investments in life sciences and advanced manufacturing is working,” said Virginia House Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Torian. “We welcome AstraZeneca to the Commonwealth and look forward to continued growth in Virginia’s life sciences sector.” “This new partnership with AstraZeneca is an amazing opportunity for the Commonwealth of Virginia to be home to a world-class manufacturing facility for drugs that will transform our bioscience economy and reshore our critical pharmaceutical supply chain. I’m proud the Commonwealth is playing a central role in this historic investment,” said Senator Creigh Deeds, senior member of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. The new drug substance manufacturing facility will be AstraZeneca’s largest single manufacturing investment in the world. The facility will leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimise production, particularly in oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, respiratory, immunology, and rare diseases. Based in the United Kingdom, AstraZeneca’s medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in oncology, rare diseases, and biopharmaceuticals, including cardiovascular, renal & metabolism, and respiratory & immunology.