Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia Veterans Network Tops 30,000 Registered Users

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Virginia Veterans Network (VVN), a resource built by veterans for veterans, has reached 30,000 registered users across the Commonwealth. This platform enables access to trusted resources for various needs in a single, user-friendly location, with hundreds of organizations, and ensures that veterans, transitioning service members, and their families receive the best resources at every stage of life. “We can never repay the tremendous debt we owe our veterans, but we can make their transition to civilian life as smooth as possible,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m pleased we’ve reached 30,000 registered users on the network, and we will continue so that the 700,000 veterans who call Virginia home can utilize these resources. Our commitment to making Virginia the best state in America for veterans to live, work, and raise a family is unwavering.” The free online hub covers everything from training and employment to health care and wellness, legal services, education, training assistance and peer support, all delivered by vetted nonprofit and veteran-service organizations and state agencies. Users can make online appointments with the Department of Veterans Services and find every federal, state, and local benefit they’ve earned in one centralized, comprehensive portal. VVN truly sets the gold-standard for service to Virginia’s veterans. “As a Marine Corps veteran, I know firsthand the challenges our service members face when the uniform comes off,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears. “Reaching 30,000 veterans enrolled in the Virginia Veterans Network is not just a milestone, it’s personal. It’s a testament to the Commonwealth’s promise that no veteran is forgotten and every sacrifice is honored. This achievement reflects who we are as Virginians: committed, grateful, and always ready to serve those who served us.” “I join Governor Youngkin in celebrating that registration for the Virginia Veterans Network (VVN) has reached the 30,000-milestone today and continues to grow,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw. “Now, more Virginia veterans, their family members, and transitioning service members can and are taking advantage of this innovative one-stop online resource to give them the answers they need regarding local, state, and federal programs and benefits. My congratulations to Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Chuck Zingler and his amazing team for developing and implementing VVN as a vital part of our mission to better serve those who served Virginia and our great Nation. As we say in the Marine Corps: Semper Fidelis, always faithful.” After launching on November 11, 2024, less than one year ago, the VVN has already fulfilled its promise of making life easier for our veterans, military service members, and their families. To join the 30,000 and counting, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/vvn.