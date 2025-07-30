Governor Glenn Youngkin Commemorates World Day Against Trafficking in Persons as Virginia Advances Comprehensive Anti-Human Trafficking Efforts

WILLIAMSBURG, VA – In recognition of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Governor Glenn Youngkin highlighted Virginia’s progress in combating human trafficking since establishing the Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support through Executive Order 7 on his first day in office. The World Day Against Trafficking in Persons aims to raise awareness and promote the protection of trafficking victims’ rights. “Since day one, we have been working together to eradicate the evil of human trafficking, with a comprehensive approach of supporting survivors, training Virginians to spot violations and safely report, and giving law enforcement tools to put the evil criminals who perpetrate this modern-day slave trade behind bars,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Raising awareness matters. Since first implemented in 2023, we’ve seen a 245 percent increase in tips to our Virginia State Police Human Trafficking Hotline. On World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that Virginia remains a place where every person’s freedom is secured.” Under Governor Youngkin, Virginia has strengthened its commitment to combating human trafficking through comprehensive legislation, enhanced law enforcement training, expanded survivor support services, and innovative prevention programs that have transformed the Commonwealth’s approach to addressing this critical issue. “Today we honor the survivors whose strength inspires us and the advocates who walk alongside them every step of the way,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “While all survivors deserve our support, we recognize that women and girls are disproportionately impacted. Across Virginia, nonprofits are the lifeblood of this work—meeting victims with dignity, care, and critical services.” “Whether it is the forced labor of others, sex trafficking, or the trafficking of immigrants into this nation illegally — human trafficking is a heinous, multigenerational crime that spans from the local to international level,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Ending human trafficking will require families, communities, individuals, and victims to come forward and stand together to recognize the inherent dignity of each and every human person. I am honored to stand with so many community partners and law enforcement professionals as we work to make human trafficking unthinkable in Virginia.” “I am proud to work with the Governor and First Lady, the Attorney General and with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to advance legislation that gives law enforcement new tools to prosecute human trafficking, equips everyday Virginians with training to spot it in action and safely intervene, and supports survivors so they can thrive,” said Delegate Amanda Batten. “Nobody wants to think that human trafficking is a problem in their community, but that only benefits the criminals that perpetrate this modern-day slave trade. Only by working together can we truly eradicate human trafficking from our communities and our Commonwealth.” “The important work of Virginia’s Human Trafficking Commission and the outstanding leadership demonstrated by Governor Youngkin, Attorney General Miyares, and our incredible law enforcement and non-profit partners, has signified the tireless dedication of our Commonwealth to eradicate this heinous crime,” said former Chair of the Governor’s Commission to Combat Human Trafficking Mike Lamonea. “As Virginians, we must continue the fight to hold traffickers accountable and provide top-notch support to those that they victimized.” At this commemoration, Governor Youngkin ceremonially signed HB 2033, patroned by Delegate Shelly Simonds. The bill requires the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to offer a human trafficking course to retail licensees and their employees. After the event, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign, a human trafficking awareness effort, and the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association led a human trafficking awareness training. Youngkin Administration’s Fight to Eradicate Human Trafficking Since taking office, Governor Glenn Youngkin and his administration have implemented a comprehensive strategy to combat human trafficking in Virginia. The highlighted initiatives represent a significant portion of Virginia’s anti-trafficking efforts. The administration’s multi-layered approach to preventing human trafficking, prosecuting traffickers, and supporting survivors, serves as a model for other states. The Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support was established through Executive Order 7 on January 14, 2022, fulfilling a Day One commitment of Governor Youngkin to combat human trafficking through a comprehensive, multi-agency approach. The commission brought together law enforcement, service providers, survivors, and community leaders to address these issues that affect Virginia communities. The Commission met and made extensive recommendations that have informed the ongoing efforts of executive branch agencies and lawmakers. Creation of VSP Human Trafficking Unit – On June 28, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin swore in 10 officers who along with two support staff represent a dedicated human trafficking unit with the Virginia State Police. Operation Silence Shattered serves as a public and institutional awareness initiative, particularly targeting college and university campuses to educate about human trafficking and available resources for victims and survivors. Since January 1, 2025, over 3,700 people have been reached through this initiative. The operation has also produced significant enforcement results, with 70 arrests made, 205 charges, and 67 victims identified and offered services since inception in 2022. Virginia State Police Human Trafficking Hotline: In 2023, there were 162 tips about human trafficking. That number rose to 354 in 2024 and is at 559 so far this year. To report concerns to the Virginia State Police human trafficking hotline, text “VSP” followed by the tip to 847411 or visit https://vsp.virginia.gov/human-trafficking/ and submit your tip there. Operation Light Shine: In 2023, the Governor and First Lady donated their second quarter salary to Operation Light Shine. Operation Light Shine is a non-profit organization that creates and promotes INTERCEPT (Inter-agency Child Exploitation and Persons Trafficking Task Force), an approach to ending human trafficking. Survivor Support Governor Youngkin has signed many bills into law to support survivors of human trafficking and help them start their next chapter. HB 526 (2022) – Delegate Batten – allows a non-Virginia student who is in Virginia because of human trafficking to be eligible for in state tuition. HB 711 (2022) – Delegate Keam – provides that a petitioner for a writ of vacatur for victims of sex trafficking shall not be required to pay any fees or costs for filing such petition if the petitioner is found to be unable to pay them. HB 1374 (2023) – Delegate Taylor – provides that a person may maintain a civil action against an individual for trafficking in persons whether or not an individual has been charged with or convicted of certain alleged violations. HB 168 (2024) – Delegate Keys-Gamarra – requires the Department of Education to provide school boards with information on how to address homelessness in students to prevent these students from being trafficking victims. HB 268 (2024) – Delegate Watts – requires a juvenile and domestic relations district court to consider evidence of trafficking, sexual abuse, or rape. HB 2393 & SB 1460 (2025) – Delegate Mundon King and Senator Locke – amends the procedure that allows victims of human trafficking to file a petition of vacatur in circuit court to have certain convictions vacated and the police and court records expunged for such convictions. HB 1731 & SB 1005 (2025) – Delegate Delaney and Senator Boysko – requires health care facilities to provide information on local or statewide sexual and domestic violence advocacy services to adult and pediatric patients. Directs the Director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services to convene a work group to address sustainable funding for sexual assault medical forensic examinations and services. HB 1846 & SB 1157 (2025) – Delegate Arnold and Senator Obenshain – requires the attorney for the Commonwealth to make a reasonable effort to notify the victim of an offense for which a person is required to register with the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry or such victim’s immediate family member if such victim has died when such registrant applies for a change of name with the court. HB 2117 (2025) – Delegate Keys-Gamarra – amends the Code of Virginia to prevent arrest or prosecution when reporting overdoses or sexual violence. HB 1734 (2025) – Delegate Delaney – changes the Code of Virginia to say Human Trafficking Response Coordinator instead of Sex Trafficking Response Coordinator. Training Governor Youngkin has signed many bills into law mandating training for law enforcement processionals, medical professionals, hospitality professionals and many more. HB 258 (2022) – Delegate Simonds – directs the Department of Criminal Justice Services to develop an online course to train hotel proprietors and their employees to recognize and report instances of suspected trafficking. HB 283 & SB467 (2022) – Delegate Brewer & Senator Vogel – requires the Department of Criminal Justice Services to establish recognition, prevention, and reporting training standards for law enforcement personnel. HB 1023 (2022) – Delegate Guzman – creates the opportunity for any local school division to incorporate, into family life education, age-appropriate elements of effective and evidence-based programs on the prevention, recognition, and awareness of human trafficking of children. HB 1426 & SB 1147 (2023) – Delegate Ferrell Tata & Senator Boysko – requires Board of Medicine licensees to complete up to two hours of continuing learning activities or courses in a specific subject area and makes the first subject area a topic of human trafficking. HB 1555 & SB 1373 (2023) – Delegate Brewer & Senator Vogel – requires Virginia public institutions of higher education to create a policy that includes human trafficking awareness and prevention training for all first-year students during orientation and encourages private institutions to do the same. HB 203 (2024) – Delegate Simonds – revises private security services business training requirements to include human trafficking awareness. HB 2033 (2025) – Delegate Simonds – directs the Department of Criminal Justice Services to develop an online course for the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to offer to retail licensees and their employees to train such licensees and employees to recognize and report instances of suspected human trafficking. Enforcement Governor Youngkin has signed numerous bills into law giving law enforcement and prosecutors new tools to put human traffickers behind bars and strengthening the penalties against them. HB 1334 (2022) – Delegate Murphy – amends the Code of Virginia definition of “abused or neglected child” to include a child who is sexually exploited or abused by a partner of the child’s parent or caretaker and ensures the Department of Social Services deems complaints of child abuse or neglect valid in these scenarios. HB1931 & SB973 (2023) – Delegate Durant & Senator Peake – creates a Class 6 felony if a sexually violent predator who has been civilly committed tampers with or attempts to get around their GPS tracking while out on conditional release. HB 633 (2024) – Delegate Cherry – amends the Code of Virginia to expand offenses related to labor trafficking. HB 100 (2024) – Delegate Seibold – raises civil penalties for child labor offenses. HB 581 (2025) – Delegate Simonds – requires Commonwealth’s Attorneys to establish multidisciplinary human trafficking response teams. HB 1998 (2025) – Delegate Walker – creates a Class 5 felony for any person to maliciously threaten eviction, loss of housing, property damage, or any financial loss with the intent of sexual extortion and creates an unclassified felony punishable by not less than one nor more than 20 years and a fine of not more than $100,000 for any adult who violates the provisions of the bill with a person younger than 15 years of age. HB 2310 (2025) – Delegate Davis – creates a Class 1 misdemeanor for genital exposure through communications systems to a child by amending and reenacting the Code of Virginia SB 844 (2025) – Senator New Craig – requires any person who is required to register with the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry and who is convicted of a Tier I or Tier II offense to register yearly and any person convicted of providing false information or failing to provide registration information where such person was included on the Registry for a Tier I or Tier II offense to register twice a year.