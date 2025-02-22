Governor Glenn Youngkin Releases Statement on Adjournment of the 2025 Legislative Session 

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on Sine Die of the 2025 General Assembly legislative session: “To the General Assembly members who dedicated their time and energy this legislative session, making the tremendous sacrifice of being away from their families, careers, and personal lives to serve the Commonwealth—thank you,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I especially want to thank Delegate Baxter Ennis and Delegate Danny Marshall for their service to Virginia. This General Assembly is sending me a multitude of bills, including a budget, and over the next 30 days I will go to work to review and take action on those bills and budget. We will have much to address at the reconvene session, but I remain grateful for the hard work of our General Assembly members and their staffs.”