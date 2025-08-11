Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Executive Order to Strengthen Oversight of Virginia’s Nursing Homes

|RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today signed Executive Order 52, launching a series of initiatives to strengthen oversight of nursing homes in Virginia, ensuring that nursing homes meet the highest standards for safety, quality, and transparency.
The Executive Order directs the Virginia Department of Health—through its Office of Licensure and Certification (OLC)—to implement targeted actions to:
- Increase workforce capacity through a robust recruitment campaign for Long-Term Care Medical Facility Inspectors (MFI) to fill all vacancies on this team, establish a Northern Virginia regional OLC office with a dedicated inspection team, and utilize various traditional and non-traditional recruiting methods to achieve these goals.
- Strengthen nursing home oversight with the creation of an Advisory Board on Nursing Home Oversight and Accountability that proposes recommendations on policies and practices to improve resident well-being and quality of care and elevates standards across nursing homes.
- Modernize operations by automating licensing and inspection processes, expanding digital tools, and assessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to reduce administrative burdens.
- Increase transparency with a new public nursing home information portal showing inspection and survey results, disciplinary actions, and key facility performance metrics.
On Friday, August 8, Governor Youngkin visited the OLC and received updates on ongoing improvements that align with this Order, including streamlined inspection scheduling, faster complaint resolution, expanded digital licensing tools, and greater public access to facility compliance data.
“Virginia’s seniors and families deserve peace of mind knowing their loved ones are receiving the highest quality care,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This Executive Order reinforces our commitment to safety, transparency, and excellence in long-term care. I commend the OLC team for embracing innovation and working tirelessly to support caregivers and protect residents.”
“This Executive Order puts a strong foundation under the progress we’ve already made and gives us the tools to go further, faster,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “We are committed to building a long-term care system that is transparent, accountable, and worthy of the trust Virginia families place in it.”
“The OLC team is ready to meet this challenge,” said State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, MD. “These initiatives will allow us to attract and retain top talent, modernize the way we work, and strengthen partnerships to better protect residents. It’s a clear signal that quality and safety come first in Virginia’s nursing homes.”
“Right now, too many of our most vulnerable Virginians are getting substandard care and the nursing homes are getting away with it. I thank Governor Youngkin for this strong action today to bring needed oversight, accountability, and enforcement. Together, we will keep working to improve oversight and protect Virginians,” said Delegate Mike Cherry.
Virginia’s OLC oversees the licensing and monitoring of nearly 300 nursing homes statewide, with nearly 33,000 beds. Facilities undergo regular inspections to ensure compliance with state laws and—when certified for Medicare and Medicaid—federal requirements. OLC’s team of healthcare professionals, including physicians, registered nurses, dietitians, and social workers, conducts inspections and investigates consumer complaints.
Today’s actions are built on bipartisan legislation signed earlier this year to fully fund nursing home inspectors and expand enforcement authority, underscoring the administration’s commitment to a safe, transparent, and high-quality long-term care system.
JEFFRY B NEUBAUER
August 12, 2025 @ 5:34 am
Happy to see this bill passed. However, will take time to get up to speed with improved staffing which will be required to see positive results.
Marilyn
August 12, 2025 @ 8:09 am
I hope this improves the quality of the patients! I worked in a nursing home and 2 of my sisters were placed in one . They were the worst! First impression clean floors but the care was not there! The directors wanted to save money so they could receive their bonus. Not enough aids assigned to the patient. I worked as a CNA for 6 months and left couldn’t stand the way the patients were not taken care of. After I left I wrote the health dept nothing was done! I could go on! A patient that did not have someone coming to see them everyday was not cared for the director always knew when a visitor or when the health department was coming. So I hope this gives the patient the dignity they deserve
Jacqueline Duffield
August 12, 2025 @ 8:21 am
Very needed and very pleased to see this done.I really hope shortages for staffing is dealt with also.Hes a good governor to focus on our elderly.
Lrowson
August 12, 2025 @ 8:42 am
This is great news!! My mother in Memory Care facility in Virginia and I have had many issues with care!!
Thanks!
Gloria L. Pack-Parker, RN
August 12, 2025 @ 10:06 am
I am in total support of this order. It has been a long time coming. Another subject that should coincide with this order, is a nursing ratio (nurse/patient) that can encourage and assure better patient care and decrease patient fatalities.
We all have the same goals and I would personally like to be part of the resolution.
Thank you.
Cynthia Eastep
August 12, 2025 @ 10:41 am
Finally! My son has worked for several different facilities and ALL of them were using substandard practices! He even was instrumental in getting one shut down. Of course he was fired first. I have written letters about this too and never got a response! Thank you Governor Youngkin!
Joan Blankenship
August 12, 2025 @ 11:03 am
Just what we need. More inspectors in Richmond.. i hope that they can find their way to Southside VA. They need well paid support staff. 7.25 per hour attracts the wrong people.