Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Executive Order to Strengthen Oversight of Virginia’s Nursing Homes

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today signed Executive Order 52, launching a series of initiatives to strengthen oversight of nursing homes in Virginia, ensuring that nursing homes meet the highest standards for safety, quality, and transparency. The Executive Order directs the Virginia Department of Health—through its Office of Licensure and Certification (OLC)—to implement targeted actions to: Increase workforce capacity through a robust recruitment campaign for Long-Term Care Medical Facility Inspectors (MFI) to fill all vacancies on this team, establish a Northern Virginia regional OLC office with a dedicated inspection team, and utilize various traditional and non-traditional recruiting methods to achieve these goals. Strengthen nursing home oversight with the creation of an Advisory Board on Nursing Home Oversight and Accountability that proposes recommendations on policies and practices to improve resident well-being and quality of care and elevates standards across nursing homes. Modernize operations by automating licensing and inspection processes, expanding digital tools, and assessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to reduce administrative burdens. Increase transparency with a new public nursing home information portal showing inspection and survey results, disciplinary actions, and key facility performance metrics. On Friday, August 8, Governor Youngkin visited the OLC and received updates on ongoing improvements that align with this Order, including streamlined inspection scheduling, faster complaint resolution, expanded digital licensing tools, and greater public access to facility compliance data. “Virginia’s seniors and families deserve peace of mind knowing their loved ones are receiving the highest quality care,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This Executive Order reinforces our commitment to safety, transparency, and excellence in long-term care. I commend the OLC team for embracing innovation and working tirelessly to support caregivers and protect residents.” “This Executive Order puts a strong foundation under the progress we’ve already made and gives us the tools to go further, faster,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “We are committed to building a long-term care system that is transparent, accountable, and worthy of the trust Virginia families place in it.” “The OLC team is ready to meet this challenge,” said State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, MD. “These initiatives will allow us to attract and retain top talent, modernize the way we work, and strengthen partnerships to better protect residents. It’s a clear signal that quality and safety come first in Virginia’s nursing homes.” “Right now, too many of our most vulnerable Virginians are getting substandard care and the nursing homes are getting away with it. I thank Governor Youngkin for this strong action today to bring needed oversight, accountability, and enforcement. Together, we will keep working to improve oversight and protect Virginians,” said Delegate Mike Cherry. Virginia’s OLC oversees the licensing and monitoring of nearly 300 nursing homes statewide, with nearly 33,000 beds. Facilities undergo regular inspections to ensure compliance with state laws and—when certified for Medicare and Medicaid—federal requirements. OLC’s team of healthcare professionals, including physicians, registered nurses, dietitians, and social workers, conducts inspections and investigates consumer complaints. Today’s actions are built on bipartisan legislation signed earlier this year to fully fund nursing home inspectors and expand enforcement authority, underscoring the administration’s commitment to a safe, transparent, and high-quality long-term care system.